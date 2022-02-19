CWTS: Late race caution sends Zane Smith to overtime victory at Daytona

It was a relatively fast stage one as Ty Majeski that moved over to ThorSport looked to dominate the stage by leading all but two laps in the first stage. As lap began to wound down to the stage caution the duo of KBM machines teamed up against Majeski to get around allowing Nemechek to take over the lead. Teammate Chandler Smith would come home in second in the stage.

Majeski who started on the pole for the night would wind up seventh as the stage caution would fly.

As pit stops got underway it was Nemechek who made it off pit road first, but Heim and Thompson would tangle on pit road causing both trucks to return multiple times to make repairs, both would end up going laps down while repairs were being made just as the green flag went back in the air.

Business would pick up in stage two with Friesen, Majeski, Ankrum and Kraus all swapping the lead back and forth as trucks began bouncing around in the final laps of the stage. Friesen would experience and issue that would cause him to pull out of line and the battle for the lead ending the stage in 19th.

With the stage caution flag in sight and Nemechek leading the way it would be Rhode who would try and side draft and drag race Nemechek to the line but came up just short allowing Nemechek to take home the stage break.

The third caution of the night would fly just after lap 60 as Jack Wood slowed on the front ending with him tagging the wall on the back and ending his night with heavy front end damage to his truck.

Things would begin to calm down as the green flag went back in the air with Nemechek and Howard swapping the lead several times as Howard would get way out of line after catching the inside apron of the track allowing Nemechek to once again get by for the lead.

This wouldn’t last as the fourth caution of the night came out with 21 laps to go for Corey Heim having trouble once again for a tire going down. However, this time the tire would blow out causing Heim to run up the track and ride the wall around from turn two to the backstretch.

As racing resumed it wouldn’t be that was for long as Fogleman broke loose heading into turn three hooking back up the track in the path of Wright to collect White and several other trucks in the process.

Within feet of the white flag, it all broke loose with leader Eckes washing up the track to try and throw the block on Ankrum making slight contact that caused the truck to turn into on-coming traffic to collect Deegan, Crafton, Perkins, Enfinger, Majeski and more all totaling 19 trucks in the melee setting up for overtime.

As overtime engaged Zane Smith with help on the outside line motored past Eckes with help from Kligerman to take over the lead and see the white flag at the line. Within feet of passing the start finish line Kris Wright and White got into it once again bringing out the caution and handing the win to Zane Smith.

"Something else. Man, this place is its own, I'll tell you that. But man, literally my heart hurt during that red flag because I thought we had it. Man, just hat's off to this whole group. They've really put the work in, and it's so damn cool to see when it pays off. Man, this is going to be a really fun year. I'm going to try to make it a record year for myself. How cool is this to get Love's back in Victory Lane? I think we need to run this scheme more often." Said Zane Smith

The Camping World Truck Series takes a break before moving on Las Vegas on March 4th at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.