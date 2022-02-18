Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of the 50-minute practice session on Thursday afternoon, Jordan Anderson would record a fastest lap of 51.159 at 175.922 mph on Lap-1 of his 8-lap session putting him 37th fastest of the 42 trucks entered for NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway. After the completion of practice, it was determined an engine swap would be taking place after Anderson’s engine was down on power throughout the practice session.



– Starting Position; Qualifying will be held Friday afternoon to set the 36-truck starting field for the night’s 100-lap NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). In 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Qualifying for superspeedways will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be determined the race’s pole sitter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 31 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. Qualifying will be take place at 3:00 PM ET Friday, February 18.



– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Friday night’s NextEra Energy 250 will mark Anderson’s sixth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the DIS. In five previous starts Anderson holds an average finish of 13.6 with a career best of 2nd (2) coming in 2020 and 2021.



- Dometic Outdoor; Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, marine, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create products with outstanding design and reliability, to support our mission to make the outdoors more accessible and enjoyable for all. With a strong brand portfolio, Dometic operates in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific – a unique global market reach with presence in over 100 countries. Dometic employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 21.5 billion (USD 2.5 billion) in 2021, and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.



Go to www.Dometic.com to learn more. Follow Dometic on Facebook, Instagram, and Yo uTube.



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 014 back to DIS for Anderson to compete with for the third consecutive year. Chassis No. 014 last competed in the Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway where it would claim a 11th place finish. Prior to that No. 14 would record a tie for Anderson’s best career NASCAR finish claiming the second position in a wild last lap finish in the NCWTS season opener at DIS. In 2020, Chassis No. 014 would earn JAR two top-ten finishes claiming the runner-up position in the closest finish in Daytona truck race history by a margin of 0.010 seconds behind Grant Enfinger in its debut, while in its second race of 2020 at Talladega Superspeedway No. 014 performed flawlessly claiming a sixth-place finish. In four races for JAR No. 014 has an average finish of 5.25.

JAR PR