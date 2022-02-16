Blaine Perkins NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 48 starts with three drivers, Grant Enfinger, Colby Howard, and Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 23.4 and an average finishing position of 22.0.

CR7 Motorsports Statistics

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Daytona International Speedway ... This weekend will mark CR7 Motorsports’ third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Daytona Beach, Fla.,-facility. The organization has posted a team best third-place finish at the track in 2020 with team owner Codie Rohrbaugh behind the wheel. Two previous starts on the hallowed grounds of the iconic, 2.5-mile state-of-the-art motorsports facility has earned CR7 Motorsports an average starting position of 23.5 and an average finish of 5.5.

Blaine Perkins

No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado

At the ‘World Center of Racing’ ... This weekend will mark Blaine Perkins’ debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The Bakersfield, Calif., -native has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Daytona International Speedway. In 2021, with Our Motorsports, Perkins qualified in the 29th-place in the 40-car field and finished in the 23rd-place.

Restrictor Plate Stats: This weekend marks Blaine Perkins’ restrictor plate race debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

In two combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on restrictor plate tracks (Daytona International Speedway and the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway), Perkins has led two laps.

Welcome Four Star Fruit … Headquartered in Delano, Calif., Four Star Fruit Inc. joins Blaine Perkins as a partner during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season on the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado.

Quote Worthy

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports

On the Daytona International Speedway:

“It is a dream come true to start my first full-time season of competition in one of NASCAR’s top-three series at the Daytona International Speedway. This will be my debut racing on DAYTONA 500 weekend – and it is really cool to go from watching this race from the grandstands as a kid to being behind-the-wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“I am excited to get this season underway with the team at CR7 Motorsports. They have been preparing all off-season and we are going to turn some heads this season.”

Blaine Perkins Statistics

