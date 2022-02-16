Kris Wright and F.N.B. Corporation Announce Continued Partnership

In anticipation of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) NextEra Energy 250, Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, and F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the United States, have announced a multi-race partnership for 2022.

FNB will be returning to NASCAR with Wright for its third consecutive season and will be partnering with Niece Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

“We do not take it lightly when companies invest in our program,” Al Niece, team owner of Niece Motorsports said. “We are really looking forward to getting the season started and having Kris join our team this year, as well as bringing F.N.B. Corporation into the fold. What started as a little team has really grown and the whole organization is excited for the year ahead. Every team member is working hard to bring fast Chevrolet Silverados to the track and make our partners proud.”

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., FNB will be the primary partner of the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado piloted by Wright for Niece Motorsports at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday, February 18.

“It is awesome to have F.N.B. Corporation partner with us for the third year in a row, at one of the biggest events in motorsports, at Daytona,” Wright said. “I am really excited to start this season with a returning partner, a new team, and with new goals in mind.”

FNB first partnered with Wright in 2020 at the DAYTONA Road Course in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for his debut in NASCAR national series competition. In 2021, Wright competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) for seven road course events with F.N.B. Corporation, recording a career-best finish of 17th-place at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

FNB’s red and blue will adorn the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado with a patriotic paint scheme. The colors represent trustworthiness and sophistication.

Through the partnership with Wright, a Wexford, Pa.,-native, FNB aims to expand its reach and connect fans with innovative products, services and financial education resources.

“We are proud to support Kris Wright. Our customers have been very excited to watch him perform over the last two years,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. “We are looking forward to promoting our brand and continuing to offer our products and services to NASCAR’s passionate fanbase.”

Wright has one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Fla. He posted a 12th-place finish at the Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2021. The result produced a career-best finish in the series for Wright. In two combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on restrictor plate tracks (Daytona International Speedway and the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway), Wright has an average start of 21.5 and an average finish of 24.

“Daytona (International Speedway) is one of those events that can either start your season off on the right foot or put the team in a hole you have to dig yourself out of for the first few races due to attrition,” the 27-year-old said. “We are looking forward to getting after it and starting the season off right.”

The NextEra Energy 250 at the Daytona International Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kris Wright PR