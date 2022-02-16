Bret Holmes Racing Returns to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series Competition in 2022

Bret Holmes Racing (BHR) announced today they will field a part-time entry in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and ARCA Menards Series with drivers Bret Holmes and Connor Mosack.



The Mooresville, N.C., -based team will continue to run the No. 32 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the No. 23 Chevrolet SS in the ARCA Menards Series. Shane Huffman will return as crew chief for both Holmes and Mosack this season.



“I’m looking forward to what this season holds,” said Huffman. “This team has worked hard over the off season to prepare for the upcoming year. We’re excited to run more (NASCAR Camping World) Truck Series races this year with Bret (Holmes). We grew a lot as a team last year, and we’re going to build on that this season. We’re happy to welcome Connor (Mosack) on board for this year. It’s going to be fun to work with him in the ARCA (Menards) Series.”



Holmes made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut last season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the Las Vegas event, Holmes and the BHR team made six additional Truck Series starts. The 24-year-old driver earned two top-15 finishes and led for 12 laps. Holmes also entered four ARCA Menards Series events where he captured two top-five and three top-10 finishes.



“Last year was a building block for our team,” said Holmes. “We were new to the Truck Series at a time when most races didn’t have scheduled practice. A lot of races we went to, we were getting our first laps in the truck when the green flag waved at the start of the race. This year, we’ll have our feet wet in the series and have our notes from last season to give us a good starting spot. I know we had speed every time we unloaded our truck, that says a lot about this team. I’m confident we will be able to content for some wins this year.”



Holmes is scheduled to compete in 10 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events this season. Holmes will kick off his schedule at Daytona International Speedway this week with the No. 32 Southern States Bank Chevrolet. The Auburn University graduate is tentatively planning to enter events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Additional schedule details for Holmes can be found below.



Holmes is also slated to compete in three ARCA Menards Series events this season with BHR. A tentative schedule includes Talladega Superspeedway, Nashville Fairgrounds and Michigan International Speedway.



“I’m really looking forward to this season in ARCA (Menards Series) with Connor (Mosack),” said Holmes. “He’s very talented and will be a great addition to our team. We know we can win in this series and having a good driver behind the wheel, we’ve got the two biggest puzzle pieces figured out. We’ve updated our fleet of cars, and we’re ready to contend for wins.”



Mosack has four previous starts in the ARCA Menards Series and is credited with one top-10 finish, a 14.6 average starting position and a 12.9 average finishing position. Prior to making his ARCA Menards Series debut, Mosack competed in the Trans-AM TA2 Series where he earned 10 top-five finishes and finished third in the driver championship point standings.



I’m really excited to be back in an ARCA (Menards Series) car,” said Mosack. “I’m also looking forward to joining Bret Holmes Racing and working with Shane (Huffman, crew chief) and Bret (Holmes). They’ve proven they can build fast race cars, so I know we’ll have some really good Chevrolets this year and contend for wins.”



The Charlotte, N.C., native is slated to compete in 10 ARCA Menards Series events this season, beginning with Phoenix Raceway next month. A complete list of races for the young ARCA (Menards Series) driver is listed below.



Bret Holmes 2022 tentative NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule:

Daytona International Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Circuit of the Americas

Martinsville Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Nashville Superspeedway

Richmond Raceway

Kansas Speedway

Talladega Superspeedway



Connor Mosack 2022 tentative ARCA Menards Series schedule:

Phoenix Raceway

Kansas Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Iowa Speedway

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Pocono Raceway

Indianapolis Raceway Park

Watkins Glen International

Milwaukee Mile

Bristol Motor Speedway

