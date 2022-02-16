GMS Racing 2022 NCWTS Daytona Race Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: Jack Wood's No. 24 Chevrolet will highlight the Make An Impact Foundation (#MAIFKidsPlay) based out of Davidson, NC. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. The vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information, please visit www.MakeAnImpactNow.org.
- Chassis history/info: Wood and the No. 24 team will bring chassis no. 127 to Daytona Beach, the same truck that Raphael Lessard ran up front with and led twelve laps during last year's season opener. This Chevrolet Silverado RST has two second place finishes on its resume, and was last ran by Jack at Talladega in 2021.
- Rookie Expectations: After running twelve races in the No. 24 truck last season, Jack Wood looks forward to running a full-time campaign in 2022. Wood will be competing for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors against five fellow competitors from different stables in a strong rookie class. For Jack, having the ability to practice at all of these racetracks is key, as that wasn't much of an option in '21. The hungry rookie will make his second ever start at Daytona, but first in a truck on Friday night.
- Fan Facing Appearances: Jack Wood will participate in a fan exclusive Q&A session at the Team Chevy booth display in the Daytona International Speedway midway on Friday, February 18th from 1:00 PM to 1:15 PM.
- JW Quote: "I definitely think that Daytona is more of a challenging track to race on compared to Talladega because it is more narrow and the banking transitions are steeper. Sadly, my only truck race at a super speedway was cut short last season, but our race at Daytona in the ARCA car went pretty well for us, so I am going in there with no expectations. I'm going to give it my best out there and get more comfortable pushing so I can be a good teammate to Grant and the rest of the Team Chevy drivers that we will be working with. I think if we can make it to the last ten laps of the race, we'll have a decent shot at having a good finish to open the year on."