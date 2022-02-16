GMS Racing 2022 NCWTS Daytona Race Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: Longtime Grant Enfinger partner, Champion Power Equipment, teams up with the No. 23 driver for the majority of the 2022 race season. From humble beginnings as a product-based partnership in 2014, Champion Power Equipment has grown its involvement and thrived within the NASCAR community, forming one of the longest lasting relationships with a driver in the series. Today Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more.

- Chassis history/info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will bring a brand new Chevrolet Silverado RST to Daytona International Speedway for the season opener. Make room for GMS Racing chassis no. 141 as it makes its debut under the lights.

- Reunited at Last: Friday night marks the official on-track reunification of Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing. The duo, which won a total of eight ARCA Menards Series races in addition to the 2015 championship, went their separate ways after Enfinger won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega in 2016. It's been over five years since the pairing has last worked together, but the 2022 season has potential to be one of the most successful seasons for both the team and driver.

- Fan Facing Appearances: Grant Enfinger will participate in a fan exclusive Q&A session at the Team Chevy booth display in the Daytona International Speedway midway on Friday, February 18th from 1:00 PM to 1:15 PM.

- GE Quote: "Growing up as a kid going to Talladega every year, I've always enjoyed the challenge of super speedway racing. I enjoy balancing how aggressive to be at different parts of the race and trying to time my runs and moves. I feel like we have a great opportunity this year in reuniting with GMS Racing with my No. 23 team. Hopefully, the stars can align for us to get another victory for all of the awesome Champion Power Equipment employees at Daytona."