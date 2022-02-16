Dean Thompson – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Thompson on opening the 2022 season at Daytona: “I’m beyond excited to kick the 2022 season off at Daytona,” Thompson said. “I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish this season with the Worldwide Express and Niece Motorsports contingents.”



Thompson at Daytona International Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Daytona International Speedway Friday night to begin his rookie campaign in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). The 20-year old is making his second-career NCWTS and Niece Motorsports starts after running in the 2021 season finale last November at Phoenix Raceway.



Thompson ran a pair of races in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021, including an eighth-place finish at Kansas with crew chief Matt Weber. Thompson also produced a top-five and two top-ten finishes in seven starts in the ARCA Menards West Series a season ago.



On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers colors on board for Friday night’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.



Thompson on his newly-announced partnership with Worldwide Express and its family of brands: “I’m beyond thankful and blessed to have Worldwide Express and its family of brands on our No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado for the entirety of the 2022 season,” Thompson remarked. “I’m looking forward to the start of this partnership and sharing my rookie season with Worldwide Express while making it a memorable year for all of us.”

Niece Motorsports PR