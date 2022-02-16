Kris Wright – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Wright on opening the 2022 season at Daytona and his continued partnership with F.N.B. Corporation: “It is awesome to have F.N.B. Corporation partner with us for the third year in a row, at one of the biggest events in motorsports, at Daytona,” Wright said. “I am really excited to start this season with a returning partner, a new team, and with new goals in mind.”



“Daytona (International Speedway) is one of those events that can either start your season off on the right foot or put the team in a hole you have to dig yourself out of for the first few races due to attrition,” the 27-year-old said. “We are looking forward to getting after it and starting the season off right.”



Wright at Daytona International Speedway: Wright has one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Fla. He posted a 12th-place finish at the Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2021. The result produced a career-best finish in the series for Wright.



In two combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on restrictor plate tracks (Daytona International Speedway and the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway), Wright has an average start of 21.5 and an average finish of 24.



On the Truck: Wright and the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the First National Bank red and blue paint scheme for Friday night’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR