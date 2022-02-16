Lawless Alan – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Alan on opening the 2022 season at Daytona: “I’m super excited to be getting the 2022 season started with AUTOParkIt™ and Niece Motorsports,” Alan remarked. “I’ve been looking forward to getting to Daytona to begin my first full-time season and run for a championship since Phoenix last November.”



Alan at Daytona International Speedway: Alan makes his first career start on the oval at Daytona International Speedway to begin his first full time season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).



The Los Angeles, Calif. native makes his 10th career NCWTS start Friday night - his second on a superspeedway (Talladega, 2021) - while making his fifth career start for Niece Motorsports.



On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ colors for Friday night’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Niece Motorsports Pr