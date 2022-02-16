Carson Hocevar – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Hocevar on opening the 2022 season at Daytona and his renewed partnership with Premier Security Solutions: “I really appreciate the support from everyone at Premier Security Solutions for stepping up and making sure we had the funding for our second full-time season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” Hocevar remarked.



“I am very thankful for the growth in support from one primary sponsorship last season to several races this year. I can’t wait to debut our 2022 Premier paint scheme at such an iconic venue as Daytona International Speedway to open the season.”



Hocevar at Daytona International Speedway: Hocevar makes his second-career start on the oval at Daytona International Speedway after running to a fifth-place finish in the 2021 event - the first of three top-fives in the 19-year old’s rookie season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).



Hocevar aims to build on a successful 2021 rookie campaign that saw him advance to the Round of 8 in the NCWTS Playoffs by way of eight top-10s, three top-fives, and an average finish of 12.8 in 22 races.



On the Truck: Hocevar and the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Premier Security Solutions paint scheme for Friday night’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR