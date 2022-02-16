Chase Purdy Daytona Int'l Speedway Race Preview

Strength in Numbers … Chase Purdy will make his debut with HRE in Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season opener as the organization fields two entries for the first time in the team’s history. The 22-year-old Mississippi wheelman takes the reins of the No. 61 David S. Gray: Found Love Toyota Tundra TRD Pro as a teammate to HRE’s familiar No. 16 entry, driven by Tyler Ankrum. The 2022 season marks Purdy’s second full-time Camping World Trucks campaign and his first as part of the Toyota Racing family.

Fresh Outlook … Purdy’s 2021 season saw him return to full-time racing after missing more than an entire season in 2019. The Tuscaloosa, AL product turned Mississippi native enrolled at Ole Miss during his hiatus from competition and returned to racing with limited starts in 2020. The opportunity to begin a new chapter for HRE behind the wheel of the newly formed No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro gives Purdy a chance to set roots for the first time in his Camping World Trucks career. He has his sights fixed on earning his first Camping World Trucks playoff berth this season.

Career Rewind … Purdy’s career path ran through asphalt late models and included a triumph in the 2018 running of the Snowflake 100 during Snowball Derby weekend at 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL. He has accumulated 30 Camping World Truck starts and posted a season best sixth-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway in August of 2021. Three of Purdy’s 30 starts have come at superspeedways, with a best finish of ninth coming at Talladega Superspeedway last fall.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief Matt Lucas and the No. 61 team have assembled a brand new chassis for Purdy’s maiden outing in a HRE Tundra TRD Pro. Chassis No. 016 is a new construction and purpose-built for superspeedway racing.

Tune In … Each time Purdy hits the track with the bright yellow David S. Gray: Found Love Toyota, FOX Sports 1 will be live from DIS. FS1’s coverage begins Thursday evening with practice at 5:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying will air Friday afternoon on FS1 at 3:00 p.m. ET followed by NASCAR Raceday at 6:30 p.m. ET and the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 61 team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Chase Purdy Quote:

On a fresh start with HRE:

“I couldn’t be happier to join HRE this season. It’s been a great, tight-knit team to be a part of this offseason and a group that I already have a lot of confidence in. Shige (Hattori) and everyone in the shop have built it up the right way over the past few years and to be a part of it, going to two teams, is really special. Being out of the seat for a long time was a challenge to recover from last year, but I feel like this is a great opportunity with having a full season under my belt now. I feel really confident going back to these tracks again, and I’m thankful to have a guy like Matt Lucas and his experience leading our team. It's cool to have David S. Gray on board with us this week and to have him at the track. We’ve been playing Found Love in the shop this week getting prepared. Hopefully we can keep ourselves out of trouble and in contention on Friday night. I can’t wait to climb in for practice on Thursday and get to work.”

