Hairclub Becomes Primary Partner of Ben Rhodes No. 99 Toyota Tundra Trd Pro at Daytona

HairClub is partnering with ThorSport Racing to serve as the primary sponsor on the Ben Rhodes No. 99 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.

“As a longtime supporter of NASCAR and young athletes, HairClub is thrilled to be a partner with Ben Rhodes and ThorSport Racing,” said Mike Nassar, CEO of HairClub. “Ben is a great example of working hard to win.”

Rhodes is driving the EXT Extreme Hair Therapy truck, which reflects one of HairClub’s most popular hair solutions and is decked out in cobalt blue, black and grey.

At just 24 years of age, Rhodes is the reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, finding success at Daytona in his six series starts at the track. As the defending race winner, he has two top-five and three top-10 finishes including 55 laps led on the famous 31-degree banking racetrack. Rhodes began racing go-karts in 2004 when he was only seven years old. This is his seventh full-time season for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“It’s really fun to partner with HairClub for this EXT Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Daytona. They are an iconic brand that has helped a lot of people over the years, said Rhodes. “Anyone can experience hair loss no matter the age. Together we are getting the word out that there is help. So not only does the Tundra look amazing but it carries a great message. I’m really excited to get them to Victory Lane!”

The racing action begins at Daytona on Thursday, Feb. 17 with a practice round, followed by the race on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Watch additional coverage on the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

