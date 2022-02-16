Tyler Ankrum Daytona Int'l Speedway Race Preview

A New Beginning … Friday night’s season opening event at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) marks a new beginning for HRE and Tyler Ankrum. The San Bernardino, CA native takes control of HRE’s No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro as the organization makes its first appearance fielding two full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entries. Ankrum joins crew chief Scott Zipadelli and the No. 16 team’s winning pedigree with his own playoff experience. He qualified for the championship chase in two of the last three seasons, and hopes to return to victory lane with the all-new 2022 Tundra TRD Pro.

Career Climb … At 20 years old, Ankrum has already begun to establish an impressive resume. The fourth driver of the No. 16 LIUNA Toyota Tundra TRD Pro became the first driver born in the 2000’s to win a NASCAR national series race with his first Camping World Trucks triumph in 2019 and captured the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship in 2018. The 2022 campaign marks his return to the Toyota Racing family and eyes a return to Camping World Trucks playoff contention for the first time since 2020.

It's Happened Before … The traditional opener at the “World Center of Racing” denotes the beginning of the road to the playoffs for Ankrum and the No. 16 team, who are no strangers to DIS’ hallowed victory lane. The last time Zipadelli and company had a fresh face in the driver’s seat of the No. 16 was in 2019 when Austin Hill piloted the team’s Toyota to victory lane in his first start with HRE. Ankrum hopes to repeat one of the most memorable nights in the team’s history and secure a reserved berth to his third playoff appearance.

Chassis Selection … Ankrum will pilot chassis No. 012 in his debut with HRE on Friday night. This chassis has been converted to a new Tundra TRD Pro since finishing 22nd in its most recent appearance at DIS last season. Chassis No. 012’s best finish came in its debut in 2020 when Hill drove to a sixth-place finish after leading 11 laps at DIS.

Tune In … FOX Sports 1 will carry live coverage each time Ankrum and the Camping World Trucks competitors hit the track at DIS. FS1's coverage begins Thursday evening with practice at 5:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying will air Friday afternoon on FS1 at 3:00 p.m. ET followed by NASCAR Raceday at 6:30 p.m. ET and the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tyler Ankrum Quote:

On making his long-awaited debut with HRE’s No. 16 team:

“I’ve been looking forward to this week and finally getting to race with these guys for a long time now. It seems like a so long ago that we decided to join HRE and finally the waiting is almost over and we can get down to business. The new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro looks great, especially with our LIUNA scheme on board. It’s been cool to get to know everyone at HRE and see how much effort was put into these trucks over the winter. Daytona is always wild, a bit of a crapshoot, but these guys know what it takes to win superspeedway races and I’d love to start out with a bang, especially for all the LIUNA members from Local 517 in Orlando. It’s always fun to race with so much support at the track and to start this new program off with a good run would be pretty special.”

HRE PR