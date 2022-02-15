Jordan Anderson Racing Announces New Primary Sponsorship With Dometic Corporation

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is pleased to officially announce it has signed Dometic Corporation as a primary sponsor of four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) events and as an Associate sponsor of three NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) events for 2022.



The Dometic branding will be showcased during the Daytona (Fla.), Las Vegas (Nev.), Darlington (S.C.), and Texas events with Jordan in the driver seat of the No. 3 Dometic Chevrolet Silverado, and on the JAR NXS car for Charlotte (N.C.), New Hampshire, and Michigan.



"Dometic is proud to sponsor Jordan Anderson Racing and we're looking forward to engaging with our customers at the track,” says Sara Dover, Brand Manager/RV at Dometic. “Obviously people love to travel with the NASCAR circuit, and Dometic is here to support them however they get from race to race, whether they’re in an RV, an SUV, or a truck. We're passionate about making mobile living easy — whether you drive fast, like Jordan Anderson, or prefer to take your time on the road.”



Dometic will leverage the new partnership to engage fans with their innovative mobile living products for recreational vehicles, trucks, and SUVs including air conditioners, refrigerators, awnings, toilets, coolers, and solar panels among many other camping products and RV services. Dometic will also be engaging and interacting with the fans camping in the infield during several of the events.



“I’m beyond excited to have Dometic as a partner and sponsor this year,” said Jordan Anderson. “The wide array of products that they have to support outdoor living is exactly what I need and my fans need. I live a fast life on and off the track and it’s amazing to have a partner like Dometic to support us, and make life easier.”



The deal is managed by motorsports marketing agency Drive Motorsports International.



The 30-year-old Anderson will return to the historic 2.5-mile Superspeedway looking to claim his first NASCAR victory after capturing back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 NCWTS season openers.



Coverage of the NCWTS NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, February 18. The event will air on the Motor Racing Network (MRN), SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, NBCSN, and the NBC Sports APP.



For more information on JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com , and be sure to follow along all season on the teams social channels; Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

JAR PR