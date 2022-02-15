Corey Heim - No. 51 JBL Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Preview

You won the ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona last year. How do you think racing in the truck at Daytona will compare to that?

“It’s going to be a lot tougher racing a superspeedway in a truck versus an ARCA car. You have a way more dense field, you have way more pack racing, and the aero package is way different. I’m looking forward to getting there and getting behind the wheel of my Tundra TRD Pro.”

Being the driver that has the least amount of Truck Series experience at KBM, how much will you rely on your teammates?

“Last year for me three starts I relied on my teammates a lot, especially at Darlington in my debut. John Hunter (Nemechek) and Chandler (Smith) did a really good job of helping me and that’s something I really appreciate from them. Going into Daytona, they both have truck experience under their belt at Daytona, so I’m going to rely on them for sure.”

How big of an opportunity is your expanded schedule in the Truck Series this year?