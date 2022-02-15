Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Preview

|
|
- Chandler Smith begins his second full-time season behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opens the 2022 season at Daytona International Speedway Friday night. Safelite, the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services, returns to KBM for a fifth season and will be the primary sponsor on Smith’s Tundra TRD Pro Tundra for 15 races this year.
- Smith earned NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 and finished eighth in the championship standings after producing two victories, one pole, 213 laps led, six top-five and nine top-10 finishes in his first full-time season. He earned his first career Truck Series victory at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in September and in the series finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway earned his first career pole and swept all three stages en route to his second victory. Across 38 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, the Toyota Racing Development product has collected two wins, 14 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes. Additionally, Smith has produced nine ARCA Menards Series victories, 10 poles, 22 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes across 34 career starts.
- The 19-year-old driver will be making just his second career start at Daytona. Smith led a race-high 22 laps and finished inside the top 10 in all three stages of last year’s race in his Daytona debut. He was battling for the lead in the closing laps when he got loose, slid down the track and barely clipped the apron. As he corrected his path, he shot up the track and made contact with Grant Enfinger on the outside lane. The contact caused an issue with a tire and moments later the No. 18 Toyota ended up spinning out. After repairs, the Georgia native was scored 19th when the field took the white flag during NASCAR overtime, but as another incident occurred as the field exited Turn 4 causing several trucks to wash up the race track, he drove to the inside to avoid them and ended his night with a ninth-place result. His best result across three superspeedway starts was a third-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2020.
- Since the Truck Series was last in action last November, Smith has had two newsworthy moments. In December, he executed a late-race bump-and-run- pass to bring home the victory in the Snowball Derby at 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., the most prestigious Super Late Model race in the country. Earlier this month, he and his wife, Kenzie, announced on social media that they are expecting their first child later this year.
- Veteran crew chief Danny Stockman will once again call the shots for Smith and the No. 18 team in 2022. Stockman’s drivers have produced six victories at KBM across his first two seasons, including two with Smith behind the wheel in 2021. The veteran crew chief captured a Truck Series championship with Austin Dillon in 2011 and also won an Xfinity Series championship with Dillon in 2013. Stockman has totaled 10 career Truck Series victories to go along with seven in the Xfinity Series. Stockman’s drivers have collected two poles, 21 laps led and an average finish of 19.3 across three starts at Daytona in Truck Series action. He missed last year’s event serving the final race of a three-race suspension for a loose wheel that carried over from the end of the 2020 season. Paul Andrews, KBM’s shop foreman, was atop the pit box for Smith’s ninth-place finish at Daytona last year.
- Charge Me will serve as an associate sponsor on the bedtop of Smith’s No. 18 Tundra TRD Pro for 15 races this season beginning Friday night at Daytona. Charge Me was founded on the principle that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will require robust infrastructure support at all levels. To encourage this transition towards a clean energy future, Charge Me is launching a diverse product range of EV charging solutions. Charge Me has developed off-grid multi-use portable charging systems for both EV roadside assistance as well as stationary on-site power generation.