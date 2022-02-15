John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Preview

How important is it to get the 2022 started off strong?

“Super excited to get back to Daytona, starting off the season on the right foot is super important. We were able to have a great run last year. I feel like I’ve really enjoyed speedway racing. I feel like we’ve gotten our trucks better at superspeedway racing as of recent, had a shot to win Talladega and we’re taking that same truck to Daytona, so hopefully it has some speed. The new Tundra TRD Pro bodies are looking sharp for 2022 and hopefully they fly on the race track as well. Practice, qualifying and then race, it’s back to a normal schedule for Daytona. There are going to be a lot of things that are in effect going down there, but hopefully we can get the season kicked off on the right foot and start of the year with some good stage points and a really good finish. Just have to keep our nose clean, stay out of the big one -- that’s really all it takes.”

After having a really good season last year do you feel pressure to have an even better one this year?

“I think that there is always pressure. You want to continue to better yourself not just on the race track, but in everyday life as well. When you come into a new season, you want to go and achieve the goals that you may not have the year prior even though it was a really good year. We learned a lot last year and we built a notebook. There are mistakes that we made, but it’s all in the process of learning and building that notebook so that you don’t make the same mistake twice. So that you can continue to grow and learn from it and have an even better season and that’s what we are here to do. We have the same group around me, Eric Phillips (crew chief), Adam (Ebel) our engineer, and Jimmy (Villeneuve) our car chief with a few mechanic changes on our team, but it seems like everything is continuing to go in the right direction and I feel comfortable with where I am at. TRD and Toyota do a lot for us, and I feel like we are able to utilize the resources that they give us to go and succeed on the race track.”

What does it take to be a good superspeedway racer in the Truck Series?