Premier Security Solutions Renews Partnership for 2022 Season

Premier Security Solutions returns as a primary partner of the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado and driver Carson Hocevar for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season, announced Tuesday afternoon.



Premier Security Solutions will serve as the primary partner of Hocevar’s No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado for multiple races in the Portage, Mich. native’s second full-time season in the NCWTS. Premier Security Solutions will be aboard Hocevar’s No. 42 Chevrolet for the first three races of the 2022 campaign, including the season-opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.



“I really appreciate the support from everyone at Premier Security Solutions for stepping up and making sure we had the funding for our second full-time season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” Hocevar remarked. “I am very thankful for the growth in support from one primary sponsorship last season to several races this year. I can’t wait to debut our 2022 Premier paint scheme at such an iconic venue as Daytona International Speedway to open the season.”



Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees.



“Premier Security Solutions is beyond excited to be the primary sponsor for Carson Hocevar and the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado,” President of Premier Security Solutions, Dave Forystek, said. “Carson exemplifies the same dedication, goals, and values in racing that Premier has used to grow and expand in the security industry. We’re hopeful to be the push Carson and Niece Motorsports needs to get the No. 42 into the victory lane in 2022.”



“We’re thrilled to have Premier Security return this year and even expand their involvement with Carson and the team,” said Niece Motorsports Team Owner Al Niece. “Carson had such a great rookie season last year, I know that he’s excited to build on that and return to a lot of these tracks for a second or third time around. It means so much to have organizations buy in to our team and our goals. We have high expectations this season and are looking forward to performing well for Premier Security and all of our partners.”



Hocevar made the move to full-time Truck Series competition in 2021 at the age of 18, earning three top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes while producing a 12.82 average finish in his rookie season. He notched a career-best second-place result at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the spring.



Additionally, Hocevar made the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs, advancing to the ‘Round of 8’ and narrowly missing a chance at the ‘Championship 4’.



Hocevar ran a partial schedule in the Truck Series in 2020, racing in seven events with a best finish of 12th coming at Dover International Speedway.



The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1, the Motor Racing Network (MRN), and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Niece Motorsports PR