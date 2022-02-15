DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Daytona International Speedway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan returns full-time to the No. 1 Ford F-150 for her sophomore season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with the support of Monster Energy and Wastequip.
- Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. will once again lead the team from atop the pit box and TJ Majors will guide the 20-year-old driver on the radio.
- In her rookie campaign in 2021, Deegan earned her first career NCWTS top-10 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois with a seventh-place run.
- In last year's NextEra Energy 250, the Monster Energy driver had to settle for a 24th-place finish after contact with 19 laps remaining caused her to spin and make contact with the inside wall.
- Beyond the Truck Series, she has one other start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. In 2020, she started seventh in the ARCA Menards Series and finished runner-up in the 80-lap event.
