DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Daytona International Speedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 Hailie Deegan returns full-time to the No. 1 Ford F-150 for her sophomore season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with the support of Monster Energy and Wastequip.

Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. will once again lead the team from atop the pit box and TJ Majors will guide the 20-year-old driver on the radio.

In her rookie campaign in 2021, Deegan earned her first career NCWTS top-10 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois with a seventh-place run.

In last year's NextEra Energy 250, the Monster Energy driver had to settle for a 24th-place finish after contact with 19 laps remaining caused her to spin and make contact with the inside wall.

Beyond the Truck Series, she has one other start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. In 2020, she started seventh in the ARCA Menards Series and finished runner-up in the 80-lap event.

Click here for Deegan's career statistics.