David S. Gray Joins Chase Purdy and HRE at Daytona

Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced today that rising musician David S. Gray will partner with Chase Purdy in next Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Purdy’s vibrant yellow No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will feature Gray’s single, “Found Love”.

New York-born and Mississippi-raised, David S. Gray is a small-town country gentleman turned rising R&B and pop star who always knew music was his destiny. Growing up on a farm in Mississippi with nine siblings, he had bigger dreams than inheriting the family business.

Gray began making music at a very young age. He credits his father, James Douglas Gray, with instilling a love of music in him. The senior Gray frequently played trumpet at home with David accompanying him on pots and pans. Gray is now a multi-instrumentalist, having taught himself to play the piano, drums and guitar.

“I am so thankful to welcome David S. Gray to our No. 61 team for Daytona,” said Purdy. “I have an eclectic palate of artists of all genres on my playlist. David’s rhythm in the song Found Love is a nice addition to my collection. The yellow scheme definitely stands out but hopefully we can make everyone notice our No. 61 David S Gray: Found Love Toyota Tundra TRD Pro by running up front all night long."

Gray, 27, is looking forward to experiencing the power of NASCAR, and especially the extremely competitive Camping World Trucks, as an opportunity to not only to attract new listeners but also build a foundation to promote his highly anticipated upcoming new single "Talk 2 Me Nice."

“I’m ready to embrace this opportunity with Chase (Purdy), Hattori Racing Enterprises and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with open arms,” added Gray. “The season-opening race at Daytona has all the bells and whistles that attracts fans of all ages on television and at the track. This partnership in NASCAR is going to change my life and open up doors to a whole new fan base. I can’t thank everyone enough from my team, Chase Purdy, his management team at fgrACCEL and everyone at Hattori Racing Enterprises for making this possible. Daytona is going to be a lot of fun.”

HRE PR