Cincinnati INC to Serve as Primary Partner of Ty Majeski’s No. 66 Toyota Tundra Trd Pro for Multiple Races in 2022

Cincinnati Incorporated has partnered with ThorSport Racing to serve as the primary partner on the No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races in 2022.

The No. 66 Cincinnati Inc. Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will make its debut at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18 with Ty Majeski behind the wheel.

"We are excited to expand our NASCAR sponsorships to the Truck Series. Like CI, ThorSport is an Ohio-based company with a long history of success and innovation. The ThorSport teams will now have access to a state-of-the-art CI laser system and press brake which will help their teams enhance the performance of their trucks," said Tim Warning, CEO & President, Cincinnati Incorporated.

Cincinnati Inc., an American-owned machine tool manufacturer based in Harrison, Ohio, created a scheme that honors the company’s American roots, which dates to its inception in the 1890s. Cincinnati Inc. is responsible for making large-scale manufacturing tools such as software, lasers, press brakes, shears, pm presses, and automation.

The 2022 season will be Majeski’s first full-time season with ThorSport Racing following a selective number of races with the team last year. In addition, TSport will continue its representation on Majeski’s No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro throughout the season.

“Over the past year, I have built so many great relationships with incredible people at ThorSport Racing. I couldn’t be more honored to chase a championship with them in 2022,” said Majeski. ‘Our Cincinnati Inc. No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro looks great, and I can’t wait to give it a good run at Daytona. My team and I are ready to make the most of this opportunity.”’

Catch all the racing action from Daytona starting Thursday, Feb. 17 for practice followed by the race on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN).