Matt Mills Joins Young’s Motorsports for Limited Truck Series Schedule in 2022

Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that veteran driver Matt Mills will join the organization for a limited NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule beginning at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Fri., Mar. 4, 2022.

Long-time Mills partner J.F. Electric will support his return to the Truck Series as the primary marketing partner of his No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado for Las Vegas. The New Philadelphia, Ohio native will also return to the driving duties at Kansas Speedway (May 14), World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (June 4) and Richmond (Va.) Raceway (Aug. 13).

From 2016 to 2018, Mills has 11 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, highlighted by two 17th place finishes at Kansas Speedway and Dover Motor Speedway in 2017 driving the No. 44 Chevrolet for Faith Motorsports.

His last start in the Truck Series came three and a half years ago in 2018 driving for David Gilliland Racing where he qualified a Truck Series best fourth at Michigan International Speedway.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and I’m excited to return to the series with Young’s Motorsports,” said Mills.

“It was important to finally race at World Wide Technology Raceway which is close to JF Electric headquarters and this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports will allow us to do just that. We were also able to add a few other races that I’m really looking forward to.”

Mills, 25, will pull double duty at Las Vegas driving in one of 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season piloting a car for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of my favorite race tracks,” continued Mills. “The track always provides a fun atmosphere at a great facility and I seem to usually have good speed in whatever I go there in. I am looking forward to continuing that pace with the Young’s Motorsports team next month too.”

Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young offered, “I am extremely proud that Matt has decided to return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season with Young’s Motorsports. “Four races means four opportunities for us to get the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado inside the top-10 and that is exactly what we plan to do.”

Youngs Motorsports PR