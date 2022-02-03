Kaz Grala To Complete No. 02 Chevrolet Lineup For Young’s Motorsports in 2022

Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winner, Kaz Grala, will return to the organization this season and drive the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado in 11 races beginning at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on March 4, 2022.

Grala, 23, is on track to be one of the busiest drivers in NASCAR this season, will split the flagship driving duties for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with previously announced driver Jesse Little.

In addition to Las Vegas, Grala will compete at Circuit of the Americas (Texas), the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt race, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Ill.), Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Grala, a native of Boston, Mass., competed in three Truck Series races for Young’s Motorsports last season, delivering an average finish of 7.3 with his one top-five, two top-10’s, and three top-12’s. Grala battled for the lead all race long in the inaugural event at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and brought the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco. Chevrolet Silverado home second after leading the first 11 laps.

“I’m so grateful to be returning to Young’s Motorsports with an even busier schedule for 2022,” said Grala. I will be racing at some of my favorite tracks throughout the season and will have even more chances to prove myself than I’ve had in years, starting at Las Vegas.”

It’s been a busy week for Grala.

In addition to returning to Young’s Motorsports, Grala was recently named the driver of the No. 50 Pit Viper Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for The Money Team Racing (TMTR), a brand-new NASCAR Cup Series team owned by five-division world champion and Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather, which will vie for one of the 40 starting spots in this year’s Daytona 500 on February 20.

“Even though it was just a few races last year, Young’s Motorsports was one of the best teams to work with that I’ve ever been a part of, and I feel like our results reflected that. I can’t thank Tyler (Young, team principal) and the Young family enough for believing in me. I don’t plan to let them down!”

In his 36 Truck Series starts, Grala has achieved one win, one pole, six top-five and 17 top-10 finishes. In just his 10th Truck Series start, he pulled off an upset victory in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, propelling the youngest winner in NASCAR history at the 2.5-mile superspeedway into the Truck Series Playoffs.

For Tyler Young, the pairing of two veteran and talented drivers like Grala and Little offers the opportunity for Young’s Motorsports to continue their winning ways in the 23-race schedule which kicks off at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18, 2022.

“We are beyond stoked to welcome back Kaz Grala to Young’s Motorsports this season,” said Young. “Even with his limited starts and track time with our team last year, he was able to climb into the truck and make the most of each opportunity, nearly putting us in Victory Lane at Circuit of the Americas.

“With an opportunity to increase his schedule this year and pair him with a talented driver like Jesse Little, I feel like everyone involved will have a chance to shine.”

