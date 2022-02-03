Thorsport Racing and Ahi Facility Services, INC Continues Their Partnership

ThorSport Racing is glad to continue its partnership with AHI Facility Services, Inc. Christian Eckes will also be returning to ThorSport Racing for the 2022 season as he will be representing the AHI’s colors on his No. 98 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the Feb. 18 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Daytona International Speedway.

AHI Facility Services provides cost-effective world-class integrated facility services to commercial building owners and/or managers nationwide, while simultaneously providing their employees, tenants, and visitors a clean environment in which to work, office, and visit.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ThorSport Racing this season,” said Todd Haddock, President of AHI Facility Services, Inc. ‘I am excited to see the AHI Facility Services Toyota Tundra TRD Pro hit the track at Daytona with Christian Eckes.”’

The 2022 season will be Eckes first full-time season with ThorSport Racing following a part-time schedule last year where scored his first career win in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I am extremely excited to be back with ThorSport Racing and ready to kick the year off at Daytona with AHI Facility Services on the No. 98 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro,” Eckes said. ‘This is an amazing opportunity and I’m more than ready to show that I belong.”’

Catch all the racing action from Daytona starting Thursday, Feb. 17 for practice followed by the race on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

TSR PR