Spencer Boyd Adds New Primary Sponsor, Derm Dude™, for 2022 Season

Derm Dude™, the disruptive men’s grooming brand redefining the marketplace for all things ‘Beard, Body, and Tattoo’ will be joining Spencer Boyd’s sponsor lineup in 2022 as a primary sponsor for several races. The No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado of Young’s Motorsports will first boast Derm Dude’s brand on the hood when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series travels to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX.



Derm Dude is a disruptor in the men’s grooming industry. With a strong focus on all things beard, body, and tattoo, Derm Dude is committed to developing products with power-packed performance ingredients that deliver mega results every time. Derm Dude’s hard-to-miss marketing and communication style is refreshing, irreverent, and downright hysterical.



“We’ve got some awesome things planned with this partnership,” commented Boyd. “I’ve already got the beard. I’m always working out my body. So, the last piece of the puzzle is a tattoo. That’s right, I’m getting a tattoo of a NASCAR win sticker to commemorate my first win and Derm Dude is going to be there documenting it. Add to that a killer paint scheme at some amazing race tracks and we’ve got the formula for a really fun season with Derm Dude.”



Derm Dude will be an associate sponsor at 7 races to add to their 3 primary races in 2022. A special weekend is planned for the Memorial Day festivities at Charlotte Motor Speedway including a special commemorative paint scheme.



“Derm Dude, ‘Hit the jackpot’ teaming up with Spencer Boyd,” according to Derm Dude ‘Chief Dude Officer’ Drew Plotkin. “Everything about Spencer and the NASCAR Truck Series speaks to the heart and soul of the Derm Dude brand. We’re not your typical corporate sponsors from Wall Street. The streets where we feel most at home are Route 66, The Badlands, and Pacific Coast Highway. Initially, we developed Derm Dude to make our own tattoos look newer and brighter and our beards fuller and softer. Now, Derm Dude has over 30 products and counting, including our scented line of 3-in-1 PowerWash, all-natural bar soaps, hair care and just about every part of the Dude Body imaginable.”



Spencer’s tattoo will be a part of the series ‘Think, Ink, Drink’ later this year. Plotkin added, “Spencer works harder than any other driver out there and that’s why he’s the perfect partner for our brand, because our products do the same.”

Spencer Boyd Racing PR