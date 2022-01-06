Rackley W.A.R. Announces Dibenedetto Full Time for 2022 Nascar Trucks

Matt DiBenedetto shared a laugh this morning from the Rackley W.A.R. headquarters near Nashville when he confirmed out loud that he’s spent the past 12 years driving in two of NASCAR’s top series’; NASCAR Cup and Xfinity.

“I may be telling my age, I don’t know. I forget that I’ve been doing this stuff so long,” said DiBenedetto, upon being announced as the full-time driver of Rackley W.A.R.’s No. 25 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado for the 2022 racing season.

DiBenedetto, 30, one of the sport’s most likeable driver personalities, steps in for the middle Tennessee-based team as it enters its second season running full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series, which could prove to be a key year in the team’s rapid development.

Team co-owner Curtis Sutton shared the team’s sentiments in making the official and highly-anticipated announcement this morning.

“We are honored to have Matt DiBenedetto join Rackley W.A.R. full-time for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season driving the number 25 Chevrolet. We feel that by teaming Matt up with experienced crew chief Chad Kendrick, we will be competing for multiple wins and be competitive at all race tracks. I truly believe that the NASCAR Truck Series is the most exciting, and I am looking forward to getting the season started.”

DiBenedetto said that this, too, is an exciting time in his career and that he’s happy to be racing with such a dedicated group.

“I can honestly say that, at this time in my career, I am truly excited. I feel like I’m going back to my roots in a lot of ways. I love the feeling you immediately get when you talk to Curtis, Willie, Chad; all the guys around this organization. They are all hard-core racers and everyone is extremely dedicated. This opportunity is a blessing to me and I’m really excited to do my part in taking this team to the next level.”

Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen added that this is indeed a growth year for the team in its sophomore year and that he feels the alliances the team has made over the past year will continue to garner excellent results, and most importantly – wins.

“We have a lot of great folks around this race shop and in a lot of other places. This will be our second year having an alliance with GMS Racing and we’re really appreciative of all they do for us. We will continue our manufacturer alliance with GM and Chevrolet, and we’re super-thankful for the resources they make available to us. This series is for sure the most competitive out there right now, and we are really fortunate to have excellent partners. We anticipate a big year as we look forward to our first win.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will kick off its 2022 race season at Daytona International Speedway, on February 18th.

Rackley W.A.R. PR