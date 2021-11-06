GMS Racing NCWTS Phoenix Raceway Recap

- Zane Smith charged into Phoenix Raceway with a chance at earning his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship in just his second season after notching a walk off win at Martinsville Speedway. Smith would qualify his No. 21 MRC Construction Chevrolet in the 13th position as he set to go to battle with three other championship contenders.
- It would be a hard fought race all night for the sophomore driver, as he would scratch and claw his way through the field while fighting a tight handling condition throughout the race. Smith would finish ninth in Stage 1, opting for some adjustments to free his truck up for Stage 2. In the second run of the race, Zane would pass more competition to finish sixth at the end of lap 90.
- Still battling a tight condition, crew chief Kevin "Bono" Manion would take a large swing at the setup, helping Zane gain more track position in the closing moments of the race. With a championship in sight, Smith would drive his heart out and let everything out on the line.
#21in21: With eight laps to go from Phoenix, championship rival Ben Rhodes would close in on Smith. A bump and run would decide the title, as contact from the No. 99 knocked Zane down the charts without an opportunity to close back in. For the second season in a row, Zane Smith would finish second place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings, capping off a year highlighted by one win, two Top 5's, fourteen Top 10 finishes, and 507 laps led.
Quote: “Honestly, I just needed my truck to turn. We struggled with that since we unloaded. But still an insane year, really. We were eight laps away from winning the championship. I’ve had so much support from Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, MRC Construction, RTA gigFAST INTERNET; all the people that have helped me get to this point. Team Chevy - I almost got Chevy another one. I tried using all my tools from my side of things, but just couldn’t get the truck to turn and we fought that all night.”