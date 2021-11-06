Saturday, Nov 06

DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Phoenix

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Nov 06 14
DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Phoenix NK Photography Photo
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150

Start: 10th

Finish: 17th

  • Hailie Deegan started the final race of her rookie season from 10th after qualifying earlier in the day.
  • The first caution of the race was displayed on lap 13 and Deegan reported her Toter F-150 was a little free on entry. Once the race returned to green, her Toter F-150’s handling tightened up and she remained in the top-15. During the Stage 1 break, Deegan pitted from 15th for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help her tight condition. Unfortunately, a slow stop dropped her back to 22nd for the start of the second stage.
  • Under green during Stage 2, Deegan relayed to the crew that her F-150 was too tight while she was 20th on lap 77. The stage continued under green and the California native completed it in 20th. She pitted during the stage break for fuel, four tires and adjustments.
  • Deegan started the final stage from 17th. Unfortunately, her F-150’s handling remained tight as Deegan battled in the top-20. After an early caution in the stage, the remainder ran under green which didn’t allow Deegan to bring her truck down pit road for service. She remained in the top-20 and closed her final race of the season out with a 17th-place finish. 
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 22nd

Finish: 35th

  • Tanner Gray qualified 22nd for the Lucas Oil 150. When the first caution flag of the race waved on lap 13, he was up to 17th.
  • The Ford driver cracked the top-15 on lap 23, but that was as far up as he was able to get before the handling began to fade. He finished Stage 1 in 18th.
  • The team pitted during the stage break for four tires and fuel, but was unable to return to the track for the start of Stage 2 as a rear axle broke when leaving the pit box.
  • After going to the garage and making repairs, Gray rejoined the race on lap 66, 15 laps down to log laps and continue building a notebook for next year.
  • At the conclusion of Stage 2, the team discovered an oil leak under the rear end during the pit stop forcing them to retire from the race. Gray was credited with 35th-place.
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 26th

Finish: 29th

  • Taylor Gray battled a loose handling truck and qualified 26th for his first career NCWTS start at the 1-mile oval.
  • The 16-year-old was up to 18th in the opening five laps of the race before his drive leveled off and he settled in.
  • On the final lap of Stage 1, a flat right rear tire caused the No. 17 to spin to the inside wall and finish the stage in 27th. After pitting to change tires, Gray was officially scored two laps down to the leader.
  • Chad Johnston called for a second stop down pit road for trackbar adjustments and the Ford Performance driver rejoined the field in 33rd.
  • Gray lost a third lap to the leader late in Stage 2 and ultimately finished the stage in 32nd.
  • Over the course of the final stage of the race, Gray earned three positions to finish in 29th.

DGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« VIDEO: 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion Ben Rhodes Press Conference Ben Rhodes wins NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, as Chandler Smith sweeps title race »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.