Silverado Powers Zane Smith to Championship Runner-up

Zane Smith, driver of the No. 21 MRC Construction Silverado, is the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) championship runner-up following his fifth-place finish in the season-ending Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway.

Smith, by reaching the Championship 4 for the second consecutive year, was looking to join Johnny Sauter (2016) and Sheldon Creed (2020) as GMS drivers to earn a championship in the NASCAR Truck Series.

“I just needed for my truck to turn,” said Smith. “We struggled with that since we unloaded. But still an insane year, really. We were eight laps away from winning the championship. I’ve had so much support from Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, MRC Construction, RTA gigFAST INTERNET; all the people that have helped me get to this point. Team Chevy - I almost got Chevy another one. I tried using all my tools from my side of things, but just couldn’t get the truck to turn and we fought that all night.”

The 22-year-old 2020 Sunoco Rookie of the Year has piloted his Chevy Silverado to victory lane three times in 46 career starts; and has captured 11 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes.

Chevrolet returns to competition in the NASCAR Truck Series with the NextEra Energy 250 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 18, 2022.