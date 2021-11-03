Gilliland and FRM Prepare for Truck Series Owners Championship Battle at Phoenix

Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150 are preparing for battle in Friday night's NASCAR Truck Series season finale and Owners Championship at Phoenix Raceway.



With a NASCAR Truck Series career-best finish of seventh as well as a K&N Series victory in 2015 at Phoenix Raceway, Gilliland heads west looking to make team history by delivering Front Row Motorsports (FRM) its first Owners Championship in only their second year of competition in the NASCAR Truck Series.



“It's the last race weekend of the year for us and my team has prepared a great Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150 to go out and try to chase the Owners Championship," said Gilliland. "Everybody at Front Row Motorsports has been working extremely hard all year long and I can't thank them enough for what they've done for me."



Gilliland continued by explaining, "it's really hard to make passes in the trucks at Phoenix, so having a good qualifying run is definitely going to be a big key to success." He also added that, "the restarts are usually crazy, so drivers will definitely be relying on their spotters to help them navigate through it."



Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150 will take the green flag in the NASCAR Truck Series season finale this Friday at 8 p.m. ET. with coverage airing live on FS1.



FRM PR