GMS Racing NCWTS Phoenix Raceway Preview

Phoenix Raceway Stats
- NXS starts: 1, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 6th, Best finish: 5th (2019)
- NCWTS starts: 1, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 2nd (2020)
- ARCA starts: 2, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 8th, Best finish: 5th (2020)
- AMSW starts: 2, Best start: 5th, Best finish: 26th (2020)
- NKNPSW starts: 1, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 21st (2019)
2021 NCWTS Season Stats
- Starts: 21, Wins: 1 (Martinsville), Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 13, Stage wins: 3, Best start: 2nd, Laps led: 131