GMS Racing NCWTS Phoenix Raceway Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less, who has served as Sheldon Creed's primary sponsor for the majority of the 2021 season, will finish out the year with the No. 2 in Phoenix. For the season finale, Creed will run a special tribute to his late grandmother, who unfortunately passed away from stomach cancer. The periwinkle color represents those who have fought, or are currently fighting the disease.

- Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 crew will race with chassis no. 337 at Phoenix Raceway. This chassis was only ran once before at World Wide Technology Raceway earlier this season, where Sheldon took it to lead 142 laps of 200. Gateway shares many similar characteristics to Phoenix, so be on the lookout for this truck to head to the front.

- Movin' on up: Friday's Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway will be Sheldon's last race as a full-time driver for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Looking ahead to 2022, Creed will climb the NASCAR ladder as he transitions over to Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Our team sends Sheldon the best of luck in his future, and he would like nothing more than to end his truck career with a win in the season finale.

- Quote: "Hard to believe that this weekend marks the end of my time with GMS Racing in the Truck Series. I am so thankful to Maury Gallagher and the team for everything that they have done for me in the time that I have been here, it's truly been an honor to drive for them. I'm looking to go out with one more win before it's time to move on to the Xfinity Series next year, and I'm confident that we have the truck to do it. Hopefully, we can win the race while Zane wins the championship, that would be a great way to end the season!"