Quick Quack Car Wash Partners with Jack Wood and GMS Racing at Phoenix Raceway

GMS Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with Quick Quack Car Wash, a chain of drive through car wash facilities with over 140 locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. The brand will be prominently featured as primary sponsor on Jack Wood's No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Quick Quack Car Wash is all about speed - they are able to have a vehicle cleaned, shined, and dried in under three minutes. On top of that, they offer free vacuums at all locations, and an unlimited membership option to ensure your car stays clean forever. With Quick Quack's Clean Car Guarantee, if a customer is not 100% satisfied, they will rewash the car on the spot for free, no questions asked.

Driver Jack Wood enters the season finale wrapping up his first year competing part time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In eleven starts, Wood has one Top 10 to his credit, with a best career finish of tenth place at World Wide Technology Raceway - a 1-mile flat track that shares many characteristics to Phoenix Raceway. The rookie looks to cap off his inaugural campaign strong with another solid showing in "The Valley of the Sun".

“I’m excited to have a new and exciting partner on my truck that continues to grow its presence as one of the top car washes on the west coast for our final race of the year at Phoenix. Quick Quack Car Wash has really changed the game in automotive cleaning and I can’t wait to have them on my No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet at Phoenix for the finale." said Jack.

Fans can watch the GMS Racing No. 24 Quick Quack Car Wash Chevrolet Silverado in action at Phoenix Raceway during the Lucas Oil 150 on Friday, November 5th, at 8:00 PM ET (5:00 PM MT). Be sure to follow Jack Wood on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with his official handle @DriverJackWood. #WeAreGMS

GMS Racing PR