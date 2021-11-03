Lawless Alan – Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance

Alan on Racing at Phoenix: “I’m really looking forward to driving my No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado at Phoenix,” said Alan. “This will be the first track where I have previously raced in a NASCAR series. We’ll also have practice and qualifying giving us an opportunity to work on our set up before we take the green. I’m confident we’ll have a great package Friday night.”



Alan at Phoenix: Friday night’s race at Phoenix Raceway marks Alan’s first start at the one-mile track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



This week’s race marks the 21-year-old driver’s ninth start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season and his fourth with Niece Motorsports.



Alan has one start to his credit at Phoenix Raceway in the ARCA Menards Racing Series, coming in 2020. Alan started 18th and finished ninth in his lone ARCA Menards Racing Series start.



On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from AUTOParkit™

Niece Motorsports PR