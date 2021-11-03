Dean Thompson – Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance

Thompson on Racing at Phoenix: “I’m really looking forward to Friday night’s race,” said Thompson. “Obviously this has been a big week for us, announcing that we’ll be racing full time in the Camping World Truck Series next season. I’m excited to get to Phoenix and get in the Thompson Pipe Group Chevrolet, and even more excited for the 2022 season.”



Thompson at Phoenix: Fright night’s race at Phoenix Raceway marks Thompson’s first start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



Thompson has one ARCA Menards West Series start at Phoenix Raceway, which came earlier this year in March. The California-native started 17th and finished 15th in the season-opening race.



2022 Plans: It was announced earlier this week that Thompson will compete with Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series full time in 2022. Thompson will chase both the Truck Series Championship and Rookie of the Year Honors.



On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 44 team will race with support from Thompson Pipe Group (TPG).



TPG is a privately held family business of engineers, contractors and manufacturers based in Rialto, Calif. From its humble beginnings, TPG built a family of products to meet the needs of all kinds of infrastructure. Each generation of products is better than the previous. TPG is now the largest and most diverse drainage, sanitary, pressure and trenchless pipe provider, with manufacturing locations across the country and serving not just the US but all of North America.

Niece Motorsports PR