Dean Thompson Joins the Niece Motorsports Lineup for a Full Time Effort in 2022

Dean Thompson will join Niece Motorsports in 2022 as he looks to compete for both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship and Rookie of the Year Honors.



“To say I’m excited for next season is definitely an understatement,” said Thompson. “I’m honored to have the chance to drive these Niece Motorsports Chevrolets. I’ve enjoyed getting to know Carson and am looking forward to having him as a teammate. Thank you to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity. A huge thank you to Thompson Pipe Group for their continued support. I’m looking forward to the chance to make them all proud next season.”



Thompson will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.



The California-native will race with support from Thompson Pipe Group (TPG), a privately held family business of engineers, contractors and manufacturers based in Rialto, Calif. From its humble beginnings, TPG built a family of products to meet the needs of all kinds of infrastructure. Each generation of products is better than the previous. TPG is now the largest and most diverse drainage, sanitary, pressure and trenchless pipe provider, with manufacturing locations across the country and serving not just the US but all of North America.



So far, the 2021 season has seen Thompson make seven starts in the ARCA Menards West Series, earning two poles (Irwindale, Roseville), two top-10 finishes and five top-15 finishes.



His best finish in the series was a second-place result at Irwindale in 2021. After starting on the pole, Thompson led 144 of 150 laps, ultimately finishing second.



“We’re thrilled to have Dean join the organization,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “He’s shown a tremendous amount of talent as he’s worked his way up, and we’re excited to help him continue to hone that. He’s got a great teammate to lean on in Carson Hocevar. We’re really looking forward to how 2022 is shaping up for our team.”



Thompson got an early start in racing, beginning at the age of five with the Orange Show Quarter Midget Associated at the Orange Show Speedway in San Bernardino, Calif.



The young driver took a break from racing, making his return in a Spec Late Model in 2018 at the age of 16, running just a handful of races at the end of the season for High Point Racing.

In 2019, Thompson returned behind the wheel full time in late models, earning a win at Irwindale Speedway.



Thompson had his breakout season in 2020, capturing the Irwindale Speedway LKQ Pick Your Part Late Model Championship on the strength of six wins and 14 top-five finishes.



In addition, Thompson captured rookie of the year honors in 2020 in his first full time season in the Spears SRL Southwest Tour Series.



Thompson followed up his 2020 Irwindale Speedway LKQ Pick Your Part Late Model Championship with another one in 2021, earning one win and 13 top-five finishes.



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-finale at Phoenix Raceway will take the green flag on Friday, November 5 at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR