GMS Racing NCWTS Martinsville Speedway Recap

- Zane Smith and the No. 21 GMS Racing team had one agenda in mind entering Martinsville: win. Due to the points situation, Smith would need to win in order to advance to the final round of the Playoffs at Phoenix. The sophomore driver would start from the ninth position in the 200 lap race.
- Smith would gain several spots early on in Stage 1, notching a sixth place finish, but would have to overcome adversity when he radioed to his crew saying that he was down on power and that the truck was smoking in the cockpit. A strategy call brought Smith down pit road before the end of Stage 2, where he would rally back to finish eighth, but would cycle out to the lead from that point on.
- Going for his first win of the season, Smith would race aggressively, hanging onto the lead for the majority of the final run. On the green-white-checkered finish, the No. 21 MRC Construction Silverado would dart to the bottom in a daring three wide pass to take the lead, and ultimately, the win at Martinsville.
#21in21: With the win at Martinsville, Zane Smith advanced to the next round of the Playoffs and will compete for a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship at Phoenix Raceway. Last season, Smith would finish second to GMS Racing teammate Sheldon Creed in the race and the championship. This year, he looks to better that spot by one as he races into the Valley of the Sun.
Quote: "Man, I did not want Todd in front of me, he's a good buddy of mine, but I got hit from the No. 16 so it wasn't all on me. Man, such hard racing, thank you so much to MRC Construction, Mike Avila, Mike Beam, and Maury Gallagher. I'll tell you what, after last year, I haven't been able to sleep right all year, so I'm going to do my best to win the thing."