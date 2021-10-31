Sunday, Oct 31

Nemechek Advances to Championship 4 Despite Mid-Race Incident

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Oct 30 19
Nemechek Advances to Championship 4 Despite Mid-Race Incident NK Photography Photo
John Hunter Nemechek came into the third and final race of the Round of 8 sitting 36 points above the cutoff line to advance to the Championship 4. Despite being involved in an accident on Lap 129, Nemechek still would advance as he finished just four points above the cutoff line.
 
Nemechek started the United Rentals 200 from the pole and would run inside of the top-five for the majority of the first two stages. The second-generation driver tallied an extra 18-stage points throughout the race by finishing third and second in the first two stages, respectively. 
 
 
Stage One Recap
 
  • Nemechek started the United Rentals 200 from the pole position based on NASCAR’s performance matrix system.
  • By the time the field came back to the start-finish line on the opening lap, Nemechek fell back to third behind Todd Gilliland and Sheldon Creed.
  • Nemechek continued to battle with Creed for the second position and got to his driver’s side door on Lap 21 but couldn’t complete the pass and would remain in third.
  • The battle for second continued throughout the stage but lapped traffic became a factor and would not allow a passing lane for the No. 4 Tundra.
  • Nemechek took the green-and-white checkered flag in the third position to close out the opening stage, earning an additional eight stage points. 
 
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
  • Nemechek would bring his Pye-Barker Fire Tundra down pit road for four tires and fuel between stages. The No. 4 team executed their pit stop and gained one position as Nemechek would begin the second stage in second place on the outside lane next to Gilliland.
  • Nemechek would spend the majority of the middle stanza in second place besides leading two laps midway through the stage.
  • Nemechek would ultimately finish Stage Two in second and gain nine more stage points to add to his total. 
 
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
  • Nemechek began the Final Stage in 14th-place due to differing pit strategies throughout the field.
  • By the time the field got back to the start-finish line, Nemechek gained two spots and started to close in on the Top 10.
  • On Lap 129, Nemechek got to the bumper of Austin Wayne Self coming out of Turn 2 and as he went to complete the pass entering Turn 3, Nemechek was spun out and got into the outside wall.
  • This accident would be enough damage to end the No. 4 team’s day and relegate Nemechek to a 39th-place finish. 
 
 
 
John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 4 Pye-Barker Tundra for KBM:
 
What happened between you and Austin Wayne Self?
“I don’t know. He shouldn’t be out here if he’s just going to hook someone in the right rear and turn them in the fence. NASCAR should definitely look at that. It’s Playoff contention. You’ve got to have respect and he doesn’t. It is what it is. Hopefully we make it to the final four and we definitely will have something for them in Phoenix.” 
 
United Rentals 200 Recap
 
  • Zane Smith picked up the third win of his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career and earned a spot in the Championship 4. Austin Hill, Tanner Gray, Chandler Smith, and Matt Crafton rounded out the top-five finishers.
  • There were 14 cautions for 89 laps. There were 10 lead changes among four drivers, including Nemechek who led for two laps. 
 
 
How John Hunter Nemechek's KBM Teammates Fared:
 
·        Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Toyota, finished fourth.
·        Corey Heim, driver of the No. 51 Toyota, finished 11th.
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
 
Nemechek closed out the Round of 8 just four points above the cutoff line to advance to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver will compete for the NASCAR Truck Series Championship against Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton of ThorSport Racing and Zane Smith of GMS Racing. 
 
 
Next Race
 
Nemechek will be back behind the wheel of the No. 4 Toyota Tundra as he competes for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Friday, Nov. 6. Live coverage of the event will be on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM at 8 p.m. ET.

KBM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Martinsville Chandler Smith’s Bid for Championship 4 Berth Comes Up Three Spots Short »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.