Sunday, Oct 31

DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Martinsville

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Oct 30 20
DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Martinsville NK Photography Photo
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Ford F-150

Start: 23rd

Finish: 19th

  • Deegan started the event from the 23rd position for her first start at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
  • Early in Stage 1, Deegan reported her F-150 was tight in the center and off of the corner while running 24th.
  • On lap 29, the Monster Energy driver made an unscheduled pit stop after contact damaged her truck and caused a flat left-front tire which put her three laps down.
  • Under caution on lap 47, Deegan reported her truck was turning better and took the wave-around to gain one lap back. She ended the stage 37th.
  • In Stage 2, the California native relayed to the crew that her No. 1 F-150 was a little bit tight. Throughout the stage, Deegan continued to pass competitors as she worked to try and gain her laps back. She concluded the stage 31st.
  • With multiple cautions in the final stage, Deegan was eventually able to get back on the lead lap with less than 30 laps to go. She took the opportunity to work her way forward from the rear of the field and ended with a 19th-place finish at the half-mile Virginia track.
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 27th

Finish: 3rd

  • Tanner Gray made his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Martinsville from the 27th spot.
  • 20 laps to into the race, Gray was in the 20th position. Stage 1 remained green until XX laps to go. The stage ended under caution with Gray in 22nd. During the Stage 1 break, Gray pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help him turn in the corner better.
  • Shortly after the start of Stage 2, the caution was displayed while Gray was in the 19th spot. Another quick green-flag stint and the caution came out again on lap 80. Gray pitted from 16th for adjustments to help with his tight condition in the corners. Another caution occurred and Stage 2 ended with Gray in 18th.
  • Gray didn't pit during the Stage 2 break and started the final stage from 10th. On the lap-130 caution, Gray was in the eighth spot.
  • When the caution waved with 15 laps to go, the 22-year-old driver had worked his way up to fourth. A subsequent caution with four laps to go set up a green-white-checkered and Gray survived the attrition to earn his best finish of the season with a third-place effort.
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 39th

Finish: 8th

  • Taylor Gray started his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from the 39th position and his first at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
  • The younger Gray wasted no time after the green flag dropped to advance his position. After 20 quick laps, he was already up to 28th. Stage 1 concluded under caution and the Ford Performance driver was scored 21st.
  • Gray pitted during the Stage 1 break for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help the No. 17 F-150 turn better in the corner.
  • In Stage 2, the first caution was dispelled on lap 65 while Gray was in the 16th spot. Throughout several cautions and as the laps continued to click off, Gray worked his way forward in the field and ended the stage seventh.
  • During the Stage 2 break, crew chief Chad Johnston called for Gray to pit for service. He rejoined the field in 20th.
  • With 30 laps to go, Gray was 12th in the Ford Performance F-150. When the caution flag flew with four laps remaining, he was in the 10th position. A wild green-white-checkered finish saw the young driver have to avoid spinning trucks on the front straightaway to earn an eighth-place finish.
  • Martinsville's eighth-place result is a career-best finish for the 16-year-old Gray.
 

Next event: Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on November 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

DGR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

