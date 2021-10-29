NASCAR Chevrolet Silverado to Have New Look In 2022

The production 2022 Silverado is a significantly updated version of the brand’s best-selling truck and one that offers customers more choices, more technology and more premium touches. The Silverado race truck sports the new front bumper and grille featured on every trim of the production Silverado, emphasizing the truck’s stability and strength with a wide, planted stance.

“The Silverado name means legendary performance both on and off the track, and the RST is the perfect example of that capability,” said Mark Sobczynski, Silverado Marketing manager. “With significant enhancements like a redesigned interior with standard 13.4-inch diagonal touchscreen, refreshed exterior and four different engine options, we’re excited for Chevy fans to experience the Silverado RST, regardless of whether they’re at the racetrack or their local dealership.”

“We’ve been racing the Silverado model exclusively in the NASCAR Truck Series since its inception in 1995,” said Dayne Pierantoni, Chevrolet Motorsports Program manager. “We’ve worked hard to enhance the features of the current race truck to continue to closely align with the production vehicle. We’re really looking forward to seeing our 2022 Silverado on-track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series next season.”

Chevrolet Silverado has produced 256 victories – more than any other manufacturer in the NASCAR Truck series. The Silverado also has powered 10 Manufacturers Championships, including in 2020, and a series-leading 14 Drivers Championships, including Sheldon Creed’s win last year.

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado RST will debut in February during Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway.