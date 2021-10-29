Spencer Davis ready for Martinsville Speedway return

Set for his eighth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start of the season in Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Spencer Davis has momentum on his side.



Davis returns to the seat of his No. 11 Spencer Davis Motorsports Toyota Tundra after Clay Greenfield steered the No. 11 Rackley Roofing Toyota at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, earlier this month a week after Davis himself wheeled a season-best 15th place finish at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in late September.



Even though Las Vegas was more than a month ago, Davis, a native of Dawsonville, Ga. is clinging to the momentum highlighted by his Mooresville, N.C.-based team and eager to deliver another strong finish on a tight and treacherous, but historic short track.



“It seems like forever since I’ve been in a truck, but I am looking forward to Martinsville this weekend,” said Davis. “Short-track racing can be a lot of fun as a driver and a little nerve-racking as an owner but once I put that helmet on, I try to tune out the responsibilities of owning a race team and just focusing on representing our team well.”



This summer the Spencer Davis Motorsports team took a short sabbatical from competition in order to regroup and focus on the latter race of the 2021 NCWTS season. Davis said the team’s arduous work was rewarded with their Las Vegas finish and is hopeful there is more to come in the next two weeks.



“Las Vegas was exactly what we were hoping to accomplish when we took a break earlier this summer,” added Davis. “We know we have the components; we know we have the people and the equipment to fuse it all together, we just needed to take a step back to take three steps forward.



“We were poised to continue our uptick in performance at Talladega with Clay (Greenfield) behind the wheel, but even while at the front of the pack, he could not avoid the big one. Still, while we were disappointed with the finish – we were definitely encouraged by the performance knowing what kind of trucks we are bringing to the track and what as a company we are capable of.



“Hopefully, that continues on Saturday afternoon at Martinsville.”



Davis, 22, has two prior starts at the famed 0.526-mile short track, including a track-best of 20th in the spring of 2019. Last October in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Davis battled brake issues and was relegated to the garage before the end of the race.



This year, Davis doesn’t plan to have history repeat itself.



“We had a pretty decent run going last fall at Martinsville, but if there’s a place not to have brakes, it’s not Martinsville. We feel like we have that problem conquered and we’re ready to get back in there and have another top-20 finish that will carry us to Phoenix and the checkered flag of the season.”



Spencer Davis Motorsports partner INOX Supreme Lubricants will also serve as a major partner for the 21st NCWTS race of the year.



INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the market.



The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with their own many specialized qualities used in all different industries. All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.



A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including the United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.



“Excited to have a long-time friendship turn into a season-long partnership with INOX Supreme Lubricants,” said Davis. “I can’t thank Angel and James at INOX enough for their continued support and partnership with our small team.



“We use their products day to day on our race team and in our machines at our business. A quality product and amazing people helped bring this all together. I hope we can continue our partnership with INOX for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.”



Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Davis will start 36th for the 200-lap race.



Melvin “Woody” Burns who started the year with SDM as car chief will continue in his new role as crew chief for the fifth consecutive NCWTS race.



Entering Martinsville, Davis, 22, has 30 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2018, with additional top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway (June 2018) and Kentucky Speedway (July 2019).



Following Martinsville, Spencer Davis Motorsports plans to compete in the season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway for the Lucas Oil 150 on Fri., Nov. 5., 2021.



For more on Spencer Davis, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Davis Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@spencerdavis_29) and Twitter (@spencerdavis_29).



Stay connected with Spencer Davis Motorsports on Instagram (@teamsdm11) and Twitter (@teamSDM11).



The United Rentals 200 (200 laps | 105.2 miles) is the 21st of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Oct. 30, 2021, shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.



Spencer Davis Motorsports PR