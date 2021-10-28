Roper Racing Pre Race Advance

No. 04 News and Notes

Standing Tall at Talladega: Talladega marked the second top 10 finish for Cory this season. The team battled through adversity and was able to bring the Alliance Aviation Ford home in P6.

Talladega marked the second top 10 finish for Cory this season. The team battled through adversity and was able to bring the Alliance Aviation Ford home in P6. Where it all began: Cory Roper and the Roper Racing team made their debut at the Martinsville Speedway in 2018. In two starts at the track, Cory has completed 95% of laps with an average finish of 22 nd .

Cory Roper and the Roper Racing team made their debut at the Martinsville Speedway in 2018. In two starts at the track, Cory has completed 95% of laps with an average finish of 22 . Tune in: The season is winding down as the Camping World Truck Series takes on “The Paperclip”. Tune in at 1:00 PM on October 30th on FS1.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Cory Roper: “Martinsville is such a cool place to race at. I feel like we are all on an even playing field when we unload. I’m very excited to get going. I know Shane and the guys put a good truck together for us and I hope we have another good day with our CarQuest F150.

From the Pit Box:

Shane Whitbeck: “I can’t wait to get to Martinsville. It’s one of my favorite tracks. I feel like we can run in the top 15 all day and have a good finish!”

Roper 2021 Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 14 0 1 2 0 0 27.8 24.7

Roper Career Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 41 0 1 3 0 0 24.1 23.1

Roper Racing PR