Roper Racing Pre Race Advance

  • Standing Tall at Talladega: Talladega marked the second top 10 finish for Cory this season. The team battled through adversity and was able to bring the Alliance Aviation Ford home in P6.
  • Where it all began: Cory Roper and the Roper Racing team made their debut at the Martinsville Speedway in 2018. In two starts at the track, Cory has completed 95% of laps with an average finish of 22nd.  
  • Tune in: The season is winding down as the Camping World Truck Series takes on “The Paperclip”. Tune in at 1:00 PM on October 30th on FS1.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Cory Roper: “Martinsville is such a cool place to race at. I feel like we are all on an even playing field when we unload. I’m very excited to get going. I know Shane and the guys put a good truck together for us and I hope we have another good day with our CarQuest F150.

From the Pit Box:

Shane Whitbeck: “I can’t wait to get to Martinsville. It’s one of my favorite tracks. I feel like we can run in the top 15 all day and have a good finish!”

Roper 2021 Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Poles

Laps Led

Avg. Start

Avg. Finish

14

0

1

2

0

0

27.8

24.7

Roper Career Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Poles

Laps Led

Avg. Start

Avg. Finish

41

0

1

3

0

0

24.1

23.1

Roper Racing PR

