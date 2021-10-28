GMS Racing NCWTS Martinsville Speedway Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Silverado. Creed will once again sport a special Breast Cancer Awareness paint scheme that will feature pink as the primary color instead of the familiar orange. As part of the Martin Truex, Jr. Foundation and NASCAR Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero program, riding along with Sheldon will be Karen Morgan, a Glioblastoma cancer fighter who unfortunately lost her life to the terrible disease in 2020.

- Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 crew will race with chassis no. 310 at Martinsville Speedway. This chassis was last raced at Bristol in August, where Sheldon was able to dominate and lead a race high 189 of 200 laps before receiving contact from another competitor and finishing 19th. The truck has four Top 10 finishes to its credit, including an eighth place finish last year at Martinsville after leading 65 laps.

- #Back2Back: Sheldon Creed enters the penultimate race of 2021 above the Playoffs cutline by a mere five points. In order to advance to Phoenix and contend for the championship, the No. 2 driver needs to net as many points as possible to ensure that he remains fourth or better. The defending champion has been a threat to win week in and week out since the Playoffs began at Gateway in August, but nothing is a given until the checkered flag flies at "The Paperclip".

- Quote: "Everything's going to be on the line in Martinsville this Saturday. With nobody truly locked into the Championship 4 yet, the aggression level is going to be through the roof. Thankfully, I know that my team has been putting in so much work to make sure that our No. 2 Chevy will be as fast as possible. We know what we need to do to advance, so it's all on us to make it happen. I'll be ready to fight as hard as I can to make sure we contend for this championship in Phoenix."