Ryan Truex - United Rentals 200 Race Advance

Truex on Racing at Martinsville: “It feels good to come to the track after a few really solid finishes,” said Truex. “This team has battled hard all year long, and to finally get those results is rewarding. We’re going to do all we can to close out the year on a high note and get our Marquis Chevrolet up front.”



Truex at Martinsville: Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway marks Truex’s seventh start at the Virginia short track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Truex has four top-15 finishes in those six starts, with a best finish of 10th coming in 2017.



The New Jersey native has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway, coming in 2014.



Honor a Cancer Hero: Baylee Cromwell’s name will adorn the No. 40 Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway. Baylee was nominated by Jerrod Deitchler as part of the Honor a Cancer Hero initiative with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation.



On the Truck: Truex will race with support from Marquis this week at Martinsville Speedway.



Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

