Drew Dollar Gets Caught Up in 'The Big One' at Talladega Superspeedway

Drew Dollar started Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 18th but would quickly make his way into the top-10 in the opening stage. Dollar finished seventh in the opening stage and just missed earning more stage points with an 11th-place finish in Stage Two.
 
Dollar and the No. 51 Tundra got shuffled back into 21st in the final stage before being caught up in a 21-truck incident that would end his day and result in a 35th-place finish.
 
Dollar will be back behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 5 for the season finale.
 
 
 
Stage One Recap
 
  • Drew Dollar started the Talladega 250 in the 18th-position based on NASCAR’s performance matrix system.
  • Dollar was in the bottom lane on lap 18 of the opening stage as a big run moved him up to fifth.
  • As the green-and-white checkered flew to close out Stage One, Dollar was scored in the seventh position.
  • Dollar communicated to the No. 51 team that his HYTE Tundra “feels really good” after the first stage.  
 
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
  • After a scheduled pit stop, Dollar and the No. 51 team restarted the second stage in the 12th-position.
  • Dollar would gain one spot before the end of the second stage, finishing just outside of the top-10 in 11th
 
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
  • Drew Dollar would restart the final stage of the Talladega 250 from the 11th-position.
  • The 20-year-old driver fell back in the pack as he was in 21st with just 40 laps to go in the final stage.
  • Three laps later, Dollar would be involved the middle of a 21-truck incident that would bring his day to an end.
  • Dollar was credited with a 35th-place finish. 
 
 
 
 
Drew Dollar, Driver of the No. 51 HYTE Tundra
 
What did you see in that accident?
“We were in the bottom lane and trying to ride it out before we got to the end. I think they wrecked up front and I didn’t see a lane through, and we just got caught up in it. We had a really fast HYTE Toyota Tundra. I felt good about it. I felt like we had good speed. We could suck up to pretty much any truck that we needed to, could make the moves that we needed too. Just didn’t make it to the end. That is what we needed; just didn’t get there.”
 
 
Talladega 250 Recap
 
  • Tate Fogleman picked up his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway. Fogleman was followed by Tyler Hill, Todd Gilliland, John Hunter Nemechek, and Ryan Truex to round out the top-five.
  • There were six cautions for 29 laps. There were 23 lead changes among 12 drivers. 
 
 
How Dollar's KBM Teammates Fared:
 
·        John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 4 Toyota, finished fourth.
·        Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Toyota, finished 19th
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
 
The No. 51 team was eliminated from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Owner’s Championship after the Round of 10 and currently sits 10th in the standings behind ThorSport Racing No. 98. 
 
 
Next Race
 
Corey Heim will be back behind the wheel of the No. 51 HYTE Toyota Tundra at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for the final race of the Round of 8 on Oct. 30. Live coverage will be on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM at 1 p.m. ET.

