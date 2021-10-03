Drew Dollar Gets Caught Up in 'The Big One' at Talladega Superspeedway

Drew Dollar started Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 18th but would quickly make his way into the top-10 in the opening stage. Dollar finished seventh in the opening stage and just missed earning more stage points with an 11th-place finish in Stage Two.
Dollar and the No. 51 Tundra got shuffled back into 21st in the final stage before being caught up in a 21-truck incident that would end his day and result in a 35th-place finish.
Dollar will be back behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 5 for the season finale.