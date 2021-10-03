John Hunter Nemechek Finishes Fourth at Talladega Superspeedway

What happened on the final lap coming to the checkered flag?

“I had a run, got by the 38 (Todd Gilliland) and was trying to keep the 12 (Tate Fogleman) in the mirror. He had a huge run through the tri-oval. He faked high and I went to block high and then the block was a little too late I guess. I should have stayed up and probably still would have won the race. Overall, solid day for our Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Services Toyota Tundra. Us and the Toyota teammates worked very well together. We had a Toyota train going there at one time today. Solid points day for us – 35 above the cut line I think or something like that going into Martinsville. Just have to survive and advance to get to the final four.”

Are you upset with the 12 truck or is that just restrictor plate racing?