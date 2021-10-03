DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 Start: 26th Finish: 24th Deegan started from the 26th spot for her first NCWTS start at Talladega. On lap 14, the Monster Energy driver was in the 18th spot and reported her F-150 was feeling loose. She closed out the first stage in the 22nd position. Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. called Deegan down pit road during the break for fuel and an adjustment to tighten up her No. 1 truck.

The California native started Stage 2 and worked her way up to 13th when a caution came out on lap 29. Deegan stayed out and the remainder of the stage ran under green. At the end of the stage, Deegan radioed to her crew that her truck was feeling much better and she just needed to be tightened up a little bit. The Monster Energy driver concluded the stage 29th.

In the final stage, Deegan worked her way forward in the field from the 21st position. With 40 laps to go, the Ford driver was in the 12th spot. On lap 58, the caution was displayed for a 21-truck accident. Deegan escaped with minor damage to her No. 1 Ford and a flat tire. Before the red flag was displayed for track clean up, she made her way to pit road for service. Once the race resumed under yellow, Deegan came back down pit road and topped off with fuel to help with the team’s strategy. On the lap-63 restart, Deegan began to charge back through the field. She was running in the top-15 when another multi-truck accident ensued on lap 77 and the F-150 received major damage from contact with another competitor. Deegan was forced to the garage and her day ended prematurely. She was relegated to a 24th-place finish.