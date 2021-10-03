GMS Racing NCWTS Talladega Superspeedway Recap

- Sheldon Creed raced into Talladega Superspeedway five points below the cutline in the Round of 8, looking to pad his points total with stage points and a good finish.

- Creed lined up in the ninth position to start the race, staying conservative and finishing Stage one in the eighth position. A great pit stop at the end of the stage vaulted the pink No. 2 Silverado towards the front of the pack, and he was able to take control of the outside line with teammate Zane Smith en route to a win in Stage two. Sheldon battled for the lead for the remainder of the race, but had two close calls where wrecks happened directly in front of him.

- When the race leader blocked Creed out of turn four on lap 76, contact resulted in a multi-truck pileup, but the No. 2 Chevy marched onward with minimal front end damage. Coming to the white flag, Creed was in position to contend for the win by pushing teammate Chase Purdy, but the caution came out once again, prompting a green-white-checkered finish. On the final lap after the restart, Creed was involved in a mult-truck crash in turn four, resulting in a twelfth place finish after leading six laps.

#Back2Back: Sheldon Creed, despite being collected in the last lap mayhem, was able to move up one spot in points, holding fourth place in the championship standings. As the Round of 8 moves to Martinsville Speedway for the final race of the penultimate round, Creed sits five above the cutline. The reigning champion needs to hold steady in order to compete for a second championship in Phoenix.

Quote: "Man, we had a really good race going for us today. It felt great working with my teammate there and winning Stage two, I felt that we had a really fast truck. We had some close calls and almost had a shot at winning it, but I just got shuffled out and didn't have a way of avoiding the last lap crash. I'm glad that we were able to make up some good points heading into Martinsville, but I'm certainly not going to be breathing easy over these next few weeks. We know what we have to do to move on and I'm confident that I have the team behind me to advance to Phoenix and contend for the championship."