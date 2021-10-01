Roper Racing Talladega Pre Race

No. 04 News and Notes

Saturday will be Cory’s first race at the Talladega Superspeedway. Cory and the team will rely on their experience and success at Daytona to carry over to the 2.66 mile Superspeedway. The Alliance Aviation Advantage: Daytona was the last time we saw the Alliance Aviation colors on the 04 Truck. The refreshed Alliance paint scheme will ride on the same truck that Cory drove to a third place finish in February.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Cory Roper: “I’m excited to get back to a Superspeedway track! Talladega is a race we’ve had circled on our calendar since our Top 5 at Daytona. I have the same truck as I did in Daytona and am really confident in the set up Shane is bringing. We’ll run our race and make sure we’re in a good position at the end. Huge thank you to Alliance Aviation for the beautiful scheme this weekend. Should look great racing for the lead!”

From the Pit Box:

Shane Whitbeck: “We are bringing the same truck from Daytona so I feel like we should have a good run. Talladega is all about running a smart race and avoiding the big one. If we can do that, you never know what can happen!”

Roper 2021 Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 13 0 1 1 0 0 27.5 26.2

Roper Career Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 39 0 1 2 0 0 23.9 23.5

Roper Racing PR