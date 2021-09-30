U.S. LawShield To Partner with Jordan Anderson for Talladega Superspeedway Truck Race

U.S. LawShield®, an industry leader and America's largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense® coverage, is continuing its partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Chevrolet Silverado 250 on Saturday, October 2nd at Talladega Superspeedway.



U.S. LawShield in their second year with Jordan Anderson Racing will serve as primary marketing partner on Jordan Anderson’s No. 3 U.S. LawShield Chevrolet Silverado with branding on the hood, sides, and rear TV panel.



The 30-year-old from Forest Acres, South Carolina will make his eighth start of 2021 NCWTS season on NASCAR’s longest oval, at a length of 2.66 miles. Anderson in recent years has earned great success on the Superspeedway’s capturing back-to-back 2nd place finishes in the season opening Next Era Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway to go along with a 6th place finish in the NCWTS trucks last visit to Talladega Superspeedway in 2020.



“U.S. LawShield is looking forward to sponsoring Jordan Anderson Racing at Talladega,” says P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield.



“A large portion of the NASCAR fan base represents law-abiding gun owners who want to protect their families and property. We appreciate the opportunity to continue our partnership with Anderson, and to be the industry leader in protecting individuals and families during their greatest time of need.”



Tracing its roots back to 2009 when a group of Houston, Texas-based attorneys saw first-hand the injustice against law-abiding gun owners who were forced to legally defend themselves. They observed that these gun owners, who acted lawfully in self-defense, were at a significant disadvantage within the justice system. They watched these people face unwarranted hardships, loss of freedom and financial ruin in trying to defend themselves in what they felt was a rigged justice system.



These passionate attorneys created what is known today as U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self-Defense Program now supports a community of members totaling over 700,000 strong across the United States. The company focuses on educating members in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical life-threatening situations with confidence; and protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after lawful acts of self-defense.



“It’s a huge honor to have the opportunity to get back behind the wheel of the No. 3 U.S. LawShield Chevrolet Silverado, and represent the over 700,000 members across our great country.” said Jordan Anderson, Owner/Driver of Jordan Anderson Racing.



“We will be racing the same truck that finished 2nd at Daytona earlier this year so I’m confident we have the potential for a great finish at Talladega this weekend. As a member myself - U.S. LawShield not only provides peace of mind, but allows us to emphasize the importance of defending the Second Amendment and standing up for law-abiding gun owners, which is important to both my family - and a large majority of our NASCAR fans.”



Coverage of the NCWTS Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 2. The event will air on the Motor Racing Network (MRN), SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, NBCSN, and the NBC Sports APP.



For more information on JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com , and be sure to follow the team along all season on the JAR social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

JAR PR