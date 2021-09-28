Drew Dollar - No. 51 HYTE Tundra Camping World Trucks Talladega Preview

The Data on Dollar: Drew Dollar will make his seventh career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra in Saturday’s 94-lap event at Talladega Superspeedway as part of an eight-race schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in 2021. It will be Dollar’s first career start in the Truck Series at Talladega, but he has made two starts at the 2.66-mile tri-oval in the ARCA Menards Series, including a victory in the 2020 event. In just his fifth series start, Dollar was running third with two laps remaining when he narrowly avoided a wreck between the top two competitors and went on to claim the victory. The Georgia native also competed in this year’s ARCA Menards Series event at Talladega, where he finished fourth. Dollar has recorded an average finish of 24.2 across the first six starts of his Camping World Truck Series career. His best result was a 10 th -place finish in his series debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. In addition to his part-time schedule with KBM in the Truck Series, Dollar is competing in a limited schedule in the ARCA Menards Series this season with Venturini Motorsports. Despite competing in only 11 of the 18 races, the 20-year-old driver ranks sixth in the championship standings behind the strength of an average finish of 7.7 across his 11 starts this year. The Toyota Racing Development driver finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts. Dollar led 40 laps en route to his lone series victory at Talladega Superspeedway last June. He also finished inside the top 10 in both of his ARCA Menards Series starts in 2019, including a sixth-place finish in his series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The No. 51 team has won three times this season, including earlier this season on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track with Martin Truex Jr. KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch collected victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The team qualified for the owner’s portion of the playoffs by finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the point standings but were eliminated in the Round of 10. Mardy Lindley is in his first season as a crew chief at KBM. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Behind the wheel, the second-generation driver won 11 races on the Pro Cup Series from 2000 to 2006 and was crowned the series champion in 2001. This will be Lindley’s first time calling a race at Talladega in any series. HYTE, a subsidiary brand of iBUYPOWER, will serve as the primary sponsor for Saturday’s race with Dollar and again with Corey Heim in the No. 51 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Oct. 30. HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand which focuses on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts, and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play. HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be. SunBelt Rentals, the premiere rental company in North America, will return as the primary sponsor on Dollar’s Tundra for the series finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway (Nov. 5).